All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|16
|12
|3
|1
|0
|25
|64
|40
|Evansville
|20
|11
|7
|2
|0
|24
|62
|61
|Roanoke
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|22
|51
|36
|Knoxville
|17
|10
|5
|0
|2
|22
|55
|47
|Birmingham
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|21
|67
|50
|Quad City
|17
|9
|7
|1
|0
|19
|47
|42
|Huntsville
|16
|9
|7
|0
|0
|18
|49
|51
|Pensacola
|18
|9
|9
|0
|0
|18
|64
|65
|Fayetteville
|18
|8
|8
|2
|0
|18
|50
|59
|Vermilion County
|17
|3
|13
|1
|0
|7
|37
|70
|Macon
|15
|2
|11
|2
|0
|6
|36
|61
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Quad City at Peoria, 11:30 a.m.
Friday’s Games
Roanoke at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Roanoke at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
