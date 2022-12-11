All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 16 12 3 1 0 25 64 40…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 16 12 3 1 0 25 64 40 Evansville 20 11 7 2 0 24 62 61 Roanoke 16 10 5 1 0 22 51 36 Knoxville 17 10 5 0 2 22 55 47 Birmingham 16 10 5 1 0 21 67 50 Quad City 17 9 7 1 0 19 47 42 Huntsville 16 9 7 0 0 18 49 51 Pensacola 18 9 9 0 0 18 64 65 Fayetteville 18 8 8 2 0 18 50 59 Vermilion County 17 3 13 1 0 7 37 70 Macon 15 2 11 2 0 6 36 61

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola 2, Macon 0

Roanoke 5, Birmingham 3

Vermilion County 4, Evansville 2

Knoxville 3, Quad City 1

Peoria 5, Huntsville 3

