Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 11, 2022, 1:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 16 12 3 1 0 25 64 40
Evansville 20 11 7 2 0 24 62 61
Roanoke 16 10 5 1 0 22 51 36
Knoxville 17 10 5 0 2 22 55 47
Birmingham 16 10 5 1 0 21 67 50
Quad City 17 9 7 1 0 19 47 42
Huntsville 16 9 7 0 0 18 49 51
Pensacola 18 9 9 0 0 18 64 65
Fayetteville 18 8 8 2 0 18 50 59
Vermilion County 17 3 13 1 0 7 37 70
Macon 15 2 11 2 0 6 36 61

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Macon 2

Birmingham 5, Pensacola 2

Knoxville 6, Quad City 5

Peoria 10, Huntsville 3

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola 2, Macon 0

Roanoke 5, Birmingham 3

Vermilion County 4, Evansville 2

Knoxville 3, Quad City 1

Peoria 5, Huntsville 3

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up