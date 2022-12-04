Holidays: ’12 days of Christmas’ gift inflation? | Holiday procrastinators are back | Holiday travel upended | TSA travel tips | Which grocery stores are open
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 4, 2022, 7:42 PM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Evansville 18 11 5 2 0 24 60 54
Peoria 14 10 3 1 0 21 49 34
Roanoke 15 9 5 1 0 20 46 33
Birmingham 14 9 4 1 0 19 59 43
Quad City 15 9 6 0 0 18 41 33
Knoxville 15 8 5 0 2 18 46 41
Huntsville 13 8 5 0 0 16 40 36
Pensacola 16 8 8 0 0 16 60 60
Fayetteville 17 7 8 2 0 16 47 57
Macon 13 2 9 2 0 6 34 56
Vermilion County 16 2 13 1 0 5 33 68

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2

Evansville 3, Quad City 0

Peoria 8, Vermilion County 1

Pensacola 6, Birmingham 5

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Knoxville 0

Evansville 4, Vermilion County 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

