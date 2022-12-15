Spears leads Georgetown against Xavier after 22-point game

Xavier Musketeers (8-3) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-6) Washington; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces the Xavier Musketeers after…

Xavier Musketeers (8-3) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-6)

Washington; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces the Xavier Musketeers after Amir “Primo” Spears scored 22 points in Georgetown’s 83-64 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Hoyas have gone 4-3 in home games. Georgetown is third in the Big East with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Qudus Wahab averaging 3.2.

The Musketeers are 1-0 in road games. Xavier ranks seventh in the Big East with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jack Nunge averaging 2.3.

The Hoyas and Musketeers meet Friday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jay Heath averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Spears is averaging 17.2 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

Souley Boum is averaging 17 points and 4.2 assists for the Musketeers. Adam Kunkel is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.