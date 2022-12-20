Southern visits SE Louisiana on 5-game road slide

Southern Jaguars (4-8) at SE Louisiana Lions (5-7, 0-1 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern will…

Southern Jaguars (4-8) at SE Louisiana Lions (5-7, 0-1 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern will look to stop its five-game road slide when the Jaguars visit SE Louisiana.

The Lions have gone 3-1 at home. SE Louisiana ranks seventh in the Southland in rebounding averaging 30.1 rebounds. Roger McFarlane paces the Lions with 7.2 boards.

The Jaguars are 1-7 in road games. Southern has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Agnew is scoring 12.1 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Lions. Boogie Anderson is averaging 11.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the past 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Bryson Etienne is shooting 39.0% and averaging 11.9 points for the Jaguars. Brion Whitley is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

