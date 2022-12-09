Southern Utah squares off against CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans (4-5) vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-4) Las Vegas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The CSU Fullerton…

CSU Fullerton Titans (4-5) vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-4)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The CSU Fullerton Titans and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds square off at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Thunderbirds have a 6-4 record in non-conference games. Southern Utah leads the WAC in rebounding, averaging 40.0 boards. Maizen Fausett paces the Thunderbirds with 6.4 rebounds.

The Titans are 4-5 in non-conference play. CSU Fullerton is ninth in the Big West with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Vincent Lee averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevian Jones is shooting 41.4% and averaging 19.7 points for the Thunderbirds. Harrison Butler is averaging 12.4 points for Southern Utah.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc. Jalen Harris is averaging 14 points for CSU Fullerton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

