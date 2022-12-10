Southern Utah plays CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans (4-5) vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-4) Las Vegas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Utah…

CSU Fullerton Titans (4-5) vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds (6-4)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Utah -4.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: The CSU Fullerton Titans and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds square off in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Thunderbirds have a 6-4 record in non-conference play. Southern Utah is the top team in the WAC with 18.8 fast break points.

The Titans have a 4-5 record against non-conference oppponents. CSU Fullerton allows 72.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevian Jones is shooting 41.4% and averaging 19.7 points for the Thunderbirds. Harrison Butler is averaging 12.4 points for Southern Utah.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 14.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 14.0 points for CSU Fullerton.

