Southern Miss visits Lamar following Crowley’s 24-point outing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (9-1) at Lamar Cardinals (4-6)

Beaumont, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lamar -15; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss visits the Lamar Cardinals after Austin Crowley scored 24 points in Southern Miss’ 95-59 win over the Lamar Cardinals.

The Cardinals are 3-1 in home games. Lamar is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Eagles are 2-1 on the road. Southern Miss is sixth in the Sun Belt with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by DeAndre Pinckney averaging 2.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Calmese is shooting 43.1% and averaging 16.3 points for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 11.8 points for Lamar.

Crowley is shooting 49.3% and averaging 16.5 points for the Golden Eagles. Felipe Haase is averaging 16.2 points for Southern Miss.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

