Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Home » Sports » Southern Indiana defeats Anderson…

Southern Indiana defeats Anderson (IN) 78-47

The Associated Press

December 7, 2022, 10:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Trevor Lakes scored 29 points to help Southern Indiana defeat Anderson (Ind.) 78-47 on Wednesday night.

Lakes added nine rebounds for the Screaming Eagles (4-5). Jelani Simmons scored 23 points while shooting 8 for 11, including 6 for 7 from beyond the arc. Jeremiah Hernandez was 3 of 6 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with eight points, while adding three steals.

Fred Shropshire led the Ravens (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Jordan Gadis added 10 points and two steals for Anderson. In addition, DeMonte Ferguson had seven points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up