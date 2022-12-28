Southern Illinois visits Murray State following Domask’s 24-point game

Southern Illinois Salukis (9-4, 1-1 MVC) at Murray State Racers (7-5, 2-0 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Illinois Salukis (9-4, 1-1 MVC) at Murray State Racers (7-5, 2-0 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois takes on the Murray State Racers after Marcus Domask scored 24 points in Southern Illinois’ 70-68 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Racers have gone 4-0 at home. Murray State ranks eighth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.8 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Salukis have gone 1-1 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois ranks seventh in the MVC shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Perry is averaging 15.2 points for the Racers. Jamari Smith is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Domask is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 13.2 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Salukis: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

