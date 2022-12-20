Southern Illinois Salukis play the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks, seek 4th straight victory

Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 1-1 MVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-7) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 1-1 MVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-7)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois seeks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Salukis take on Southeast Missouri State.

The Redhawks are 2-1 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Salukis are 2-2 on the road. Southern Illinois averages 68.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillip Russell is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 16.1 points and 4.5 assists. Chris Harris is shooting 32.8% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Marcus Domask is averaging 16.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Salukis: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

