South Florida Bulls face the NJIT Highlanders on 4-game win streak

NJIT Highlanders (2-9) at South Florida Bulls (6-6)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Bulls take on NJIT.

The Bulls have gone 4-4 in home games. South Florida ranks eighth in the AAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Selton Miguel averaging 3.5.

The Highlanders are 1-6 in road games. NJIT is seventh in the America East with 12.2 assists per game led by Raheim Sullivan averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris is scoring 15.0 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Bulls. Miguel is averaging 10.5 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Sullivan is averaging 6.7 points for the Highlanders. Miles Coleman is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 62.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

