South Dakota State Jackrabbits take on the Eastern Washington Eagles on 4-game slide

Eastern Washington Eagles (4-5) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-7)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota State -8.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State will try to stop its four-game skid when the Jackrabbits play Eastern Washington.

The Jackrabbits are 0-1 in home games. South Dakota State is eighth in the Summit scoring 66.2 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Eagles are 1-3 on the road. Eastern Washington is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Tyreese Davis averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. William Kyle III is averaging 9.8 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 52.1% for South Dakota State.

Steele Venters is averaging 13.7 points for the Eagles. Angelo Allegri is averaging 10.0 points for Eastern Washington.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

