South Dakota State hosts Western Illinois following Massner’s 24-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-4, 1-0 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-8, 0-1 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-4, 1-0 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (5-8, 0-1 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota State -8; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois plays the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Trenton Massner scored 24 points in Western Illinois’ 79-60 win against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Jackrabbits are 2-1 on their home court. South Dakota State averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Leathernecks are 1-0 against Summit opponents. Western Illinois is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jackrabbits and Leathernecks square off Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is averaging 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Matthew Mims is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Alec Rosner is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Massner is averaging 14.7 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.