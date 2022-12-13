South Dakota hosts Coastal Carolina after Brown’s 20-point showing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-4) at South Dakota Coyotes (5-6) Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-4) at South Dakota Coyotes (5-6)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina takes on the South Dakota Coyotes after Jomaru Brown scored 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 102-39 win over the Regent Royals.

The Coyotes have gone 3-1 at home. South Dakota allows 72.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The Chanticleers are 1-3 in road games. Coastal Carolina leads the Sun Belt scoring 16.4 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Bruns is averaging 11.7 points for the Coyotes. Kruz Perrott-Hunt is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Brown is averaging 16.3 points and 2.3 steals for the Chanticleers. Essam Mostafa is averaging 12.9 points and 10.4 rebounds for Coastal Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

