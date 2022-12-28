South Carolina Upstate faces conference rival Winthrop

Winthrop Eagles (5-8) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-6) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kelton Talford…

Winthrop Eagles (5-8) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-6)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kelton Talford and the Winthrop Eagles take on Jordan Gainey and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Thursday.

The Spartans have gone 4-0 at home. South Carolina Upstate is fifth in the Big South with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Ahmir Langlais averaging 6.4.

The Eagles are 0-6 on the road. Winthrop ranks third in the Big South shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

The Spartans and Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gainey is scoring 17.1 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Spartans. Trae Broadnax is averaging 9.4 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Toneari Lane is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.5 points. Talford is averaging 16.5 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

