South Carolina State visits South Carolina Upstate following Gainey’s 21-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-9) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-4) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-9) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-4)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina Upstate -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate hosts the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Jordan Gainey scored 21 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 79-64 victory over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Spartans are 3-0 in home games. South Carolina Upstate has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 1-9 in road games. South Carolina State is sixth in the MEAC scoring 69.2 points per game and is shooting 40.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gainey is shooting 46.2% and averaging 16.5 points for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 9.8 points for South Carolina Upstate.

Lesown Hallums is shooting 46.8% and averaging 12.3 points for the Bulldogs. Rakeim Gary is averaging 8.7 points for South Carolina State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.