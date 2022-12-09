South Carolina State hosts Gainey and South Carolina Upstate

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-9) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-4) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-9) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-4)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate hosts the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Jordan Gainey scored 21 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 79-64 win over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Spartans have gone 3-0 in home games. South Carolina Upstate is sixth in the Big South scoring 69.8 points while shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 1-9 on the road. South Carolina State ranks eighth in the MEAC shooting 27.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gainey is shooting 46.2% and averaging 16.5 points for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 9.8 points for South Carolina Upstate.

Lesown Hallums is averaging 12.3 points for the Bulldogs. Rakeim Gary is averaging 8.7 points for South Carolina State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

