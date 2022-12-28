South Alabama Jaguars play the Georgia Southern Eagles, seek 4th straight victory

South Alabama Jaguars (6-6) at Georgia Southern Eagles (7-6) Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama will…

South Alabama Jaguars (6-6) at Georgia Southern Eagles (7-6)

Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Georgia Southern.

The Eagles are 5-2 in home games. Georgia Southern ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Andrei Savrasov averaging 6.0.

The Jaguars have gone 1-4 away from home. South Alabama has a 2-6 record against teams over .500.

The Eagles and Jaguars face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savrasov is averaging 12.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Jalen Finch is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Greg Parham is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 11.8 points. Isaiah Moore is averaging 18.1 points and 4.9 assists over the past 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

