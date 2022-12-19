MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Smith sparks Charleston past Coastal Carolina 83-69

The Associated Press

December 19, 2022, 10:56 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Reyne Smith had 23 points in Charleston’s 83-69 win against Coastal Carolina on Monday night.

Smith was 6-of-12 shooting with five 3-pointers for the Cougars (12-1), who upped their win streak to 11. Dalton Bolon made four 3-pointers and scored 18. Jaylon Scott contributed 11 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Josh Uduje finished with 19 points and five steals for the Chanticleers (6-5). Essam Mostafa added 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Antonio Daye Jr. scored 15.

Charleston led Coastal Carolina 46-35 at the half behind 12 points from Smith.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

