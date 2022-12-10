Smith leads No. 23 Mississippi State against Minnesota after 24-point outing

Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-5, 0-2 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Mississippi State plays the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Tolu Smith scored 24 points in Mississippi State’s 82-52 win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Golden Gophers are 3-2 on their home court. Minnesota allows 69.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs play their first true road game after going 8-0 to begin the season. Mississippi State is third in the SEC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Smith averaging 6.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 11.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 45.3% for Minnesota.

Smith is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. D.J. Jeffries is averaging 9.8 points and 5.0 rebounds for Mississippi State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

