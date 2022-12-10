Smith leads No. 23 Mississippi State against Minnesota after 24-point outing

Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-5, 0-2 Big Ten)
Minneapolis; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Mississippi State plays the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Tolu Smith scored 24 points in Mississippi State’s 82-52 win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.
The Golden Gophers are 3-2 on their home court. Minnesota allows 69.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.
The Bulldogs play their first true road game after going 8-0 to begin the season. Mississippi State is third in the SEC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Smith averaging 6.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Ta’Lon Cooper is averaging 11.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 45.3% for Minnesota.
Smith is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. D.J. Jeffries is averaging 9.8 points and 5.0 rebounds for Mississippi State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.