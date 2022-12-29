Smith and Colgate host Loyola (MD)

Colgate Raiders (6-7) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-8) Baltimore; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate takes on the Loyola…

Colgate Raiders (6-7) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-8)

Baltimore; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate takes on the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Braeden Smith scored 23 points in Colgate’s 91-80 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Greyhounds are 3-2 in home games. Loyola (MD) is ninth in the Patriot with 28.5 points per game in the paint led by Golden Dike averaging 6.7.

The Raiders are 3-3 in road games. Colgate leads the Patriot with 17.5 assists. Tucker Richardson leads the Raiders with 4.6.

The Greyhounds and Raiders square off Friday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Jones is scoring 11.2 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Greyhounds. Alonso Faure is averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Richardson is averaging 16.2 points, 4.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Raiders. Keegan Records is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Raiders: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

