Skunberg leads North Dakota State over Waldorf College 99-54

The Associated Press

December 11, 2022, 8:42 PM

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Boden Skunberg scored 19 points as North Dakota State beat Waldorf 99-54 on Sunday night.

Skunberg shot 7 for 11 from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Bison (3-9). Lance Waddles scored 14 points. Sam Hastreiter hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

The Warriors were led by Khyle Washington with 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

