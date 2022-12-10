SIU-Edwardsville visits Illinois State after Sandage’s 28-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-3) at Illinois State Redbirds (4-6, 1-1 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-3) at Illinois State Redbirds (4-6, 1-1 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois State -2; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State takes on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Colton Sandage scored 28 points in Illinois State’s 87-81 win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Redbirds have gone 2-2 at home. Illinois State allows 69.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The Cougars are 2-2 on the road. SIU-Edwardsville is fifth in the OVC with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Deejuan Pruitt averaging 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sandage averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Kendall Lewis is shooting 47.8% and averaging 13.5 points for Illinois State.

Ray’Sean Taylor is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Damarco Minor is averaging 12.2 points and 3.9 rebounds for SIU-Edwardsville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

