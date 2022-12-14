Simpson leads Colorado against North Alabama after 27-point showing

North Alabama Lions (6-4) at Colorado Buffaloes (5-5, 0-2 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays…

North Alabama Lions (6-4) at Colorado Buffaloes (5-5, 0-2 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays the North Alabama Lions after KJ Simpson scored 27 points in Colorado’s 93-65 victory against the Colorado State Rams.

The Buffaloes are 3-1 in home games. Colorado ranks fifth in the Pac-12 with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Simpson averaging 4.2.

The Lions are 2-4 on the road. North Alabama has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simpson is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 17.3 points and 3.4 assists. Tristan da Silva is shooting 49.0% and averaging 12.3 points for Colorado.

Daniel Ortiz is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Lions. Damien Forrest is averaging 10.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for North Alabama.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.