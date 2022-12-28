Simmons, Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles host the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-8) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-6) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jelani…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-8) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (7-6)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jelani Simmons and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles host Phillip Russell and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks in OVC action Thursday.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 5-0 in home games. Southern Indiana ranks third in the OVC with 14.2 assists per game led by Isaiah Swope averaging 3.3.

The Redhawks are 2-5 on the road. Southeast Missouri State averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Lakes is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, while averaging 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds. Simmons is shooting 49.3% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Russell is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Redhawks: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.