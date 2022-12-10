Siena visits Delaware following Stormo’s 21-point game

Siena Saints (5-4, 1-0 MAAC) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (5-4) Newark, Delaware; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena…

Siena Saints (5-4, 1-0 MAAC) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (5-4)

Newark, Delaware; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Jackson Stormo scored 21 points in Siena’s 75-68 loss to the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 3-1 on their home court. Delaware is seventh in the CAA with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Ray averaging 3.0.

The Saints are 1-2 on the road. Siena is the top team in the MAAC shooting 38.0% from deep. Andrew Platek leads the Saints shooting 52.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jameer Nelson Jr. averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. Jyare Davis is shooting 45.2% and averaging 16.2 points for Delaware.

Javian McCollum is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Saints. Stormo is averaging 12.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for Siena.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.