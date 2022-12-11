Siena visits Delaware following Nelson’s 27-point outing

Siena Saints (5-4, 1-0 MAAC) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (5-4) Newark, Delaware; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Siena Saints (5-4, 1-0 MAAC) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (5-4)

Newark, Delaware; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware -4; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware faces the Siena Saints after Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 27 points in Delaware’s 77-69 win against the Delaware State Hornets.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 3-1 in home games. Delaware is 2-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Saints are 1-2 on the road. Siena is fourth in the MAAC with 13.7 assists per game led by Javian McCollum averaging 4.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is shooting 45.0% and averaging 18.8 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. L.J. Owens is averaging 11.6 points for Delaware.

McCollum is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Saints. Jackson Stormo is averaging 12.3 points for Siena.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.