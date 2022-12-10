Shumate leads Toledo against Canisius after 24-point showing

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-6, 0-2 MAAC) at Toledo Rockets (6-3) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo…

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-6, 0-2 MAAC) at Toledo Rockets (6-3)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toledo -18; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts the Canisius Golden Griffins after JT Shumate scored 24 points in Toledo’s 83-75 victory against the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Rockets are 3-0 in home games. Toledo leads the MAC averaging 39.3 points in the paint. Shumate leads the Rockets with 10.0.

The Golden Griffins are 0-4 on the road. Canisius ranks third in the MAAC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Okpoh averaging 2.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayj Dennis is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 18 points and 5.8 assists. Shumate is shooting 57.1% and averaging 19.4 points for Toledo.

Jamir Moultrie is averaging 13.3 points for the Golden Griffins. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 13.0 points for Canisius.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

