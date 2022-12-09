Shumate and Toledo host Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-6, 0-2 MAAC) at Toledo Rockets (6-3) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays…

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-6, 0-2 MAAC) at Toledo Rockets (6-3)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays the Canisius Golden Griffins after JT Shumate scored 24 points in Toledo’s 83-75 win against the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Rockets have gone 3-0 at home. Toledo leads the MAC averaging 84.9 points and is shooting 48.5%.

The Golden Griffins are 0-4 on the road. Canisius has a 1-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shumate is shooting 57.1% and averaging 19.4 points for the Rockets. Rayj Dennis is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Toledo.

Jamir Moultrie is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 0.9 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 13.0 points for Canisius.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

