Sherry and Elon host Presbyterian

Elon Phoenix (2-8) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-9)

Clinton, South Carolina; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Presbyterian -5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon plays the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Sam Sherry scored 24 points in Elon’s 101-69 win against the JWU Charlotte Wildcats.

The Blue Hose have gone 2-1 at home. Presbyterian has a 2-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Phoenix are 0-3 in road games. Elon is second in the CAA with 13.4 assists per game led by Sean Halloran averaging 5.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winston Hill is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Crosby James is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

Halloran is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 11.0 points for Elon.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

