Sharks F Tomas Hertl suspended 2 games for high stick

The Associated Press

December 19, 2022, 6:26 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl has been suspended two games for a high-stick penalty against Calgary’s Elias Lindholm.

Hertl received a minor penalty for the infraction on Sunday night. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Monday that Hertl will miss two games without pay for his first suspension of his 10-year career.

The play happened following the opening faceoff of the third period of Calgary’s 5-2 victory. Lindholm cross-checked Hertl multiple times and Hertl retaliated by swinging his stick. He hit Lindholm in the face, leading to the suspension.

Hertl will forfeit about $88,000 in salary for missing the two games against Calgary and Minnesota. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Hertl has 11 goals and 21 assists in 33 games.

