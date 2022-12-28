Shannon leads Illinois against Bethune-Cookman after 22-point showing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-8) at Illinois Fighting Illini (8-4, 0-2 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-8) at Illinois Fighting Illini (8-4, 0-2 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois faces the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 22 points in Illinois’ 93-71 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Fighting Illini have gone 6-1 in home games. Illinois scores 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Wildcats are 0-6 on the road. Bethune-Cookman ranks second in the SWAC shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman Hawkins is averaging 9.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Fighting Illini. Shannon is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Dylan Robertson is averaging 7.4 points for the Wildcats. Marcus Garrett is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

