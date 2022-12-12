Sessoms and Coppin State host George Washington

Coppin State Eagles (4-8) at George Washington Colonials (5-4) Washington; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State takes on…

Coppin State Eagles (4-8) at George Washington Colonials (5-4)

Washington; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State takes on the George Washington Colonials after Sam Sessoms scored 22 points in Coppin State’s 84-75 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Colonials are 5-2 in home games. George Washington is sixth in the A-10 with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Ricky Lindo Jr. averaging 5.6.

The Eagles are 2-8 on the road. Coppin State is eighth in the MEAC with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Justin Steers averaging 1.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Colonials. Brendan Adams is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for George Washington.

Sessoms is averaging 23.8 points, 5.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

