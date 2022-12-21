Sellers scores 17 as Ball State beats Georgia Southern 58-54

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Jaylin Sellers had 17 points in Ball State’s 58-54 victory against Georgia Southern on Wednesday night.…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Jaylin Sellers had 17 points in Ball State’s 58-54 victory against Georgia Southern on Wednesday night.

Sellers also contributed seven rebounds for the Cardinals (8-4). Basheer Jihad and Jarron Coleman scored 12 points each.

Carlos Curry finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for the Eagles (7-6). Tai Strickland added 13 points and three steals for Georgia Southern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

