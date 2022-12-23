Seattle U Redhawks square off against the Iona Gaels

Iona Gaels (7-4, 2-0 MAAC) vs. Seattle U Redhawks (8-3) Honolulu; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle U…

Iona Gaels (7-4, 2-0 MAAC) vs. Seattle U Redhawks (8-3)

Honolulu; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle U -8.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle U Redhawks take on the Iona Gaels at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Redhawks have an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Seattle U ranks fourth in the WAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandton Chatfield averaging 2.6.

The Gaels have a 5-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Iona leads the MAAC with 15.9 assists. Daniss Jenkins leads the Gaels with 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 19.9 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Alex Schumacher is shooting 33.6% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Jenkins is shooting 44.5% and averaging 16.7 points for the Gaels. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

