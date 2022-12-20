Scott and McNeese host No. 3 Houston

McNeese Cowboys (3-9) at Houston Cougars (11-1) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: McNeese plays the No. 3 Houston…

McNeese Cowboys (3-9) at Houston Cougars (11-1)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese plays the No. 3 Houston Cougars after Zach Scott scored 21 points in McNeese’s 86-67 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Cougars are 7-1 on their home court. Houston is the AAC leader with 37.3 rebounds per game led by J’wan Roberts averaging 7.0.

The Cowboys are 1-6 in road games. McNeese is third in the Southland with 32.6 rebounds per game led by Christian Shumate averaging 10.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is averaging 9.3 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars. Marcus Sasser is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

Trae English is scoring 12.3 points per game with 1.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Cowboys. Shumate is averaging 10.8 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 71.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.3 points per game.

Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 60.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

