MIDWEST Michigan Tech 5, Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 Ohio St. 9, Bowling Green 4 Ferris St. 4, St. Thomas (Minn.) 2…

MIDWEST

Michigan Tech 5, Lindenwood (Mo.) 1

Ohio St. 9, Bowling Green 4

Ferris St. 4, St. Thomas (Minn.) 2

FAR WEST

Denver 5, LIU Post 4

Alaska-Fairbanks 1, Alaska-Anchorage 0

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.