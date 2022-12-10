Saterfield and Portland State host Cal Poly

Portland State Vikings (5-4) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-3) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Portland State Vikings (5-4) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-3)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Poly -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits the Cal Poly Mustangs after Jorell Saterfield scored 24 points in Portland State’s 68-64 victory against the Air Force Falcons.

The Mustangs are 3-1 in home games. Cal Poly is fifth in the Big West in team defense, giving up 64.9 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Vikings are 1-2 in road games. Portland State leads the Big Sky with 36.4 points per game in the paint led by Cameron Parker averaging 6.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alimamy Koroma is shooting 57.9% and averaging 13.7 points for the Mustangs. Chance Hunter is averaging 9.6 points for Cal Poly.

Saterfield is averaging 17.2 points for the Vikings. Parker is averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 assists for Portland State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

