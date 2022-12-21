Saterfield and Portland State host Cal Baptist

Portland State Vikings (5-7) at Cal Baptist Lancers (8-4) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland State plays…

Portland State Vikings (5-7) at Cal Baptist Lancers (8-4)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State plays the Cal Baptist Lancers after Jorell Saterfield scored 23 points in Portland State’s 85-73 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Lancers have gone 6-1 in home games. Cal Baptist is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Vikings have gone 1-4 away from home. Portland State ranks fifth in the Big Sky shooting 34.4% from downtown. Hayden Curtiss paces the Vikings shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taran Armstrong is averaging 11.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Lancers. Joe Quintana is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Hunter Woods is averaging 10.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and two steals for the Vikings. Saterfield is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.