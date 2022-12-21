Santa Clara takes on Boise State following Podziemski’s 20-point game

Boise State Broncos (10-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (11-3) Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara…

Boise State Broncos (10-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (11-3)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara faces the Boise State Broncos after Brandin Podziemski scored 20 points in Santa Clara’s 71-62 victory against the California Golden Bears.

The Santa Clara Broncos are 8-1 in home games. Santa Clara is third in the WCC in rebounding with 36.0 rebounds. Podziemski leads the Santa Clara Broncos with 8.6 boards.

The Boise State Broncos are 1-0 on the road. Boise State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Podziemski is averaging 18.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals for the Santa Clara Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Marcus Shaver Jr. is averaging 14.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Boise State Broncos. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Santa Clara Broncos: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Boise State Broncos: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

