Sanogo leads Florida International against Howard after 23-point game

Florida International Panthers (4-4) at Howard Bison (4-8) Washington; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Howard -3; over/under is…

Florida International Panthers (4-4) at Howard Bison (4-8)

Washington; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Howard -3; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits the Howard Bison after Mohamed Sanogo scored 23 points in Florida International’s 74-65 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Bison are 2-1 on their home court. Howard has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Panthers have gone 0-2 away from home. Florida International is sixth in C-USA with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nick Guadarrama averaging 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hawkins is averaging 12.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 13.2 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Howard.

Javaunte Hawkins averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Denver Jones is averaging 17.7 points and two steals for Florida International.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.