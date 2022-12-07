Sandage has 28, Illinois State downs Eastern Michigan 87-81

Colton Sandage scored 28 points as Illinois State beat Eastern Michigan 87-81 on Wednesday night. Sandage shot 6 for 9…

Colton Sandage scored 28 points as Illinois State beat Eastern Michigan 87-81 on Wednesday night.

Sandage shot 6 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 13 of 14 from the free throw line for the Redbirds (4-6). Kendall Lewis scored 22 points while shooting 8 of 13 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line, and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Seneca Knight shot 5 for 9 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding nine rebounds and five assists.

Tyson Acuff finished with 14 points and four assists for the Eagles (2-8). Legend Geeter added 13 points for Eastern Michigan. Orlando Lovejoy also had 11 points and three steals.

Sandage scored 14 points in the first half for Illinois State, who led 41-35 at the break. Lewis led Illinois State with 14 points in the second half.

