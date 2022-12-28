San Jose State takes home win streak into matchup with UNLV

UNLV Rebels (11-1) at San Jose State Spartans (9-4) San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San…

UNLV Rebels (11-1) at San Jose State Spartans (9-4)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose State -4.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts UNLV trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Spartans are 5-1 in home games. San Jose State ranks second in the MWC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Sage Tolbert averaging 2.6.

The Rebels are 1-0 on the road. UNLV is third in the MWC scoring 78.2 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

The Spartans and Rebels face off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omari Moore is averaging 13.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Spartans. Tolbert is averaging 9.9 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for San Jose State.

Elijah Harkless is shooting 38.3% and averaging 15.5 points for the Rebels. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Rebels: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

