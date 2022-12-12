San Francisco squares off against New Mexico

New Mexico Lobos (9-0) vs. San Francisco Dons (8-2) Las Vegas; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Francisco…

New Mexico Lobos (9-0) vs. San Francisco Dons (8-2)

Las Vegas; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Francisco -3.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico Lobos and the San Francisco Dons play at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Dons are 8-2 in non-conference play. San Francisco ranks seventh in the WCC with 13.7 assists per game led by Khalil Shabazz averaging 3.9.

The Lobos are 9-0 in non-conference play. New Mexico ranks third in the MWC with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Josiah Allick averaging 8.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrell Roberts is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Dons. Shabazz is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for San Francisco.

Morris Udeze is shooting 64.0% and averaging 19.1 points for the Lobos. Jamal Mashburn Jr. is averaging 16.6 points for New Mexico.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.