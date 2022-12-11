San Francisco plays New Mexico

New Mexico Lobos (9-0) vs. San Francisco Dons (8-2) Las Vegas; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico…

New Mexico Lobos (9-0) vs. San Francisco Dons (8-2)

Las Vegas; Monday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico Lobos and the San Francisco Dons play at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Dons are 8-2 in non-conference play. San Francisco scores 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Lobos are 9-0 in non-conference play. New Mexico ranks ninth in the MWC shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrell Roberts averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Khalil Shabazz is shooting 41.5% and averaging 13.9 points for San Francisco.

Jaelen House is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 16.4 points, 5.1 assists and 2.8 steals. Morris Udeze is averaging 19.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for New Mexico.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

