San Diego visits Saint Mary’s (CA) after Johnson’s 28-point game

San Diego Toreros (7-7) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (10-4)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) plays the San Diego Toreros after Logan Johnson scored 28 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 66-54 win over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Gaels have gone 7-2 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is eighth in the WCC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Saxen averaging 5.5.

The Toreros are 1-2 on the road. San Diego is eighth in the WCC with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Eric Williams Jr. averaging 10.5.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saxen is averaging 12.9 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Williams is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Toreros. Marcellus Earlington is averaging 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Toreros: 4-6, averaging 78.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

