San Diego State hosts Pope and UCSD

UCSD Tritons (5-6) at San Diego State Aztecs (8-3)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -22.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces the San Diego State Aztecs after Bryce Pope scored 20 points in UCSD’s 91-55 victory against the Occidental Tigers.

The Aztecs have gone 6-0 in home games. San Diego State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tritons have gone 2-3 away from home. UCSD ranks seventh in the Big West with 12.5 assists per game led by Roddie Anderson III averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Trammell is shooting 36.4% and averaging 12.7 points for the Aztecs. Matt Bradley is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Pope is averaging 18.6 points for the Tritons. Jake Kosakowski is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Tritons: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.