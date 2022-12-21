SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Sports » San Diego State defeats…

San Diego State defeats UCSD 62-46

The Associated Press

December 21, 2022, 1:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Darrion Trammell had 18 points in San Diego State’s 62-46 victory over UCSD on Tuesday.

Trammell also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Aztecs (9-3). Keshad Johnson scored nine points and added five rebounds. Nathan Mensah recorded six points and finished 2 of 7 from the field.

Bryce Pope led the Tritons (5-7) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and five steals. Francis Nwaokorie added nine points and seven rebounds for UCSD. Emmanuel Tshimanga also had four points and six rebounds.

San Diego State was outscored by UCSD in the second half by a three-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Adam Seiko led the way with a team-high six second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up